FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific stocks post best March-qtr gain in 2-1/2 decades
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 5 months ago

Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific stocks post best March-qtr gain in 2-1/2 decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific stocks continued their rally in March after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a gradual pace of monetary tightening at its March 14–15 meeting. Rising 2.85 pct in March, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 12.34 percent in the Jan–March quarter, its biggest first-quarter gain since March 1991. Indian stocks led gains in the region with a 17.42 percent rise in dollar terms for the March quarter. In March, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in some key states, including Uttar Pradesh. Sri Lankan stocks were at the bottom of the list with a 4.03 percent fall. Asian markets performance: tmsnrt.rs/2o1qtAN Asian markets valuations: tmsnrt.rs/2nz9OSd Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: tmsnrt.rs/2nQNqGt (Reporting by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.