Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific stocks post best March-qtr gain in 2-1/2 decades

April 3 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific stocks continued their rally in March after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a gradual pace of monetary tightening at its March 14–15 meeting. Rising 2.85 pct in March, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 12.34 percent in the Jan–March quarter, its biggest first-quarter gain since March 1991. Indian stocks led gains in the region with a 17.42 percent rise in dollar terms for the March quarter. In March, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in some key states, including Uttar Pradesh. Sri Lankan stocks were at the bottom of the list with a 4.03 percent fall. Asian markets performance: tmsnrt.rs/2o1qtAN Asian markets valuations: tmsnrt.rs/2nz9OSd Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: tmsnrt.rs/2nQNqGt (Reporting by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)