5 months ago
Asia Graphics-Yield spreads of Asian bonds over U.S. Treasuries narrow
March 13, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 5 months ago

Asia Graphics-Yield spreads of Asian bonds over U.S. Treasuries narrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.

Click to see the yield spread of Asian bonds over U.S. Treasuries: tmsnrt.rs/2mRhUIk Indonesia and India offer higher bond yields in the region, while Japan's yield is the lowest.

With three hikes in the federal funds rate planned for this year, the Fed is set to announce its first hike of 25 basis points this week. (Compiled by Patturaja Murugaboopathy, Gaurav Dogra and Jai Ganesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

