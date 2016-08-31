FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Asia's July Iran oil imports rise 61 pct from a year ago
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Asia's July Iran oil imports rise 61 pct from a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Asian July imports at 1.64 mln bpd
    * Imports by India, Japan, South Korea rise; China imports fall
    * India, South Korea imports more than double in July

    By Osamu Tsukimori
    TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Imports of Iranian oil by four major buyers in
Asia in July jumped 61.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the biggest
percentage gain since April 2014, reflecting Tehran's aggressive moves to recoup
market share, lost under international sanctions.
    Iran is regaining market share at a faster pace than analysts had projected
since sanctions were lifted in January, and Iran's senior government official
said it sees its oil production at 4 million barrels per day by year-end.
 
    The four countries, South Korea, Japan, China and India, imported 1.64
million barrels per day (bpd) in July, government and ship-tracking data showed.
    Japan's trade ministry on Wednesday released official data showing its
imports jumped 61.8 percent from a year earlier to 256,651 bpd last month.
    Imports by South Korea jumped more than fourfold last month, while India's
imports more than doubled from a year ago.
    The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for last month
and the year to date.
    
 Nation          Jul-16      Jul-15  yr/yr pct
 China         566,191     575,700        -1.7
 India         523,100     215,400       142.8
 Japan         256,651     158,608        61.8
 Korea         291,097      66,710       336.4
 Total       1,637,039   1,016,418        61.1
    
  Nation  Jan-July 2016  Jan-July 2015   yr/yr pct
   China       595,598        587,400          1.4
   India       368,300        215,300         71.0
   Japan       213,261        170,727         24.9
   Korea       268,667        111,665        140.6
   Total     1,445,826      1,085,092         33.2
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
