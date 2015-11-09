RPT-As iron ore prices tank, derivatives trade zooms

(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)

* Dalian trading volumes more than double total 2014 levels

* SGX open interest about a quarter more than traded volumes

* Miners, large steelmakers starting to hedge -TSI

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Trading volumes for iron ore derivatives have more than doubled this year from 2014 and are set to climb further, driven by a growing appetite to manage risks in a market where producers are struggling to survive as prices crumble.

A global glut, with major miners churning out iron ore in vast quantities and Chinese steel demand falling, have dragged prices of the raw material to their lowest since the financial crisis, squeezing margins at smaller producers and even forcing some out of business.

The sharp swing in prices has spurred trading across the world’s two most liquid derivative exchanges for iron ore in China and Singapore. While volumes have been mainly driven by speculative investors betting prices will fall more, there is also rising interest to hedge among consumers and high-cost suppliers, industry officials and analysts said.

“Ultimately as these exchanges become more liquid it will certainly result in hedging activity increasing over the medium term,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

Volume of iron ore futures traded at China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange has topped 206 million contracts this year, data from the bourse shows.

That is equivalent to more than 20 billion tonnes of iron ore, or at least 14 times the global annual seaborne trade, versus 9.6 billion tonnes traded at Dalian in all of 2014.

At the Singapore Exchange, volume of iron ore swaps, swap futures and options exceeded 820 million tonnes over January-October, nearly double year-on-year, exchange data showed. Open interest was about a quarter more than traded volumes during the period.

“The growing tenor of positions held indicates a greater amount of hedging activity has been taking place,” said Adrian Lunt, assistant vice president for commodities at SGX.

Iron ore has lost 33 percent this year and, at below $48 per tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, it is close to a record low of $44.10 hit in July, data from price assessor The Steel Index (TSI) shows.

The increasingly competitive price environment is making the paper market attractive, TSI said. “Not only are some miners starting hedging programmes, but a number of large steelmakers are starting to hedge as well,” it added.

Australian miner Atlas Iron, driven near-bankrupt by collapsing prices, is among those who have begun hedging. It has put in place 2.4 million tonnes of options and forward sales, stretching through the year-end.

But Atlas may be an exception with bigger miners largely unhedged, said ANZ’s Hynes.

“It’s really the mid-tier and higher-cost producers who tend to hedge, either forced into it by project financing type requirement or protecting relatively small margins.” (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., additional reporting by Jim Regan in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)