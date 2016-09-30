HONG KONG, Sept 30 The value of announced
acquisition deals for Asia-Pacific firms, excluding Japanese
firms, dropped 13.4 percent to $790.3 billion in the first
nine months of this year, according to preliminary data
released by Thomson Reuters.
Completed deals in the same period totalled $496.6
billion, posting a drop of 24.7 percent.
Goldman Sachs was the top corporate adviser,
working on $127 billion worth of transactions, followed by
China International Capital Corp, and Credit Suisse
.
Advisory fees from completed deals in the first nine
months totalled $1.65 billion, down 8.4 percent from a year
ago, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters/Freeman
Consulting. Goldman took the top slot, followed by Morgan
Stanley and Macquarie Group.
Financial advisor Value, including Rank of first-half
debt ($ bln) last year
Goldman Sachs & Co 127.1 1
China International 115.9 22
Capital Corp
Credit Suisse 99.4 10
UBS 88.7 7
JP Morgan 87.3 11
Morgan Stanley 81.0 3
CITIC 64.0 12
HSBC Holdings 62.1 2
Industrial & Comm Bank 61.6 13
of China
China CITIC Bank Corp 51.1 74
Source: Thomson Reuters
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) M&A fee ranking
Rank Bank name Fees Fees (%)
($mln)
1 Goldman Sachs & Co 179.1 35.3
2 Morgan Stanley 113.6 11.3
3 Macquarie Group 107.3 14.6
4 UBS 88.3 -4.6
5 Credit Suisse 87.8 -2.3
6 China International 66.3 57.2
Capital Co
7 Bank of America 64.1 -3.8
Merrill Lynch
8 Citi 58.4 -36.4
9 Industrial & Comm 54.4 -18.1
Bank of China
10 Rothschild & Co 45.7 6.5
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co
Based on Asia-Pacific completed M&A deals
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)