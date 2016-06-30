FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Asia Pacific first-half M&A slides 18 pct to $553 bln
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
June 30, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Asia Pacific first-half M&A slides 18 pct to $553 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - The value of announced M&A
deals for Asia-Pacific companies, excluding Japanese firms,
fell 17.7 percent to $553 billion in the first half of the
year, according to preliminary data released by Thomson
Reuters. 
    Completed deals in the same period totalled $316.7 billion,
down 28.3 percent.
    Goldman Sachs was the top-ranked financial advisor while
Morgan Stanley came first in M&A fee rankings for completed
deals in the region.
    The first half of the year also saw record outbound deals
announced by Chinese firms, totalling $121 billion.
 
    For a related story on a new breed of Chinese acquirers,
please double click on: 
    
  Financial advisor        Value       Rank for first half last
                       including debt            year
                          ($ bln)      
 Goldman Sachs & Co             120.9                         1
 CICC                           103.1                        38
 CITIC                           87.3                        12
 UBS                             79.8                         7
 Credit Suisse                   79.6                         9
 JP Morgan                       79.3                        11
 Morgan Stanley                  69.6                         4
 HSBC                            62.1                         2
 China Construction              47.8  
 Bank*                                 
 ICBC                            47.1                        14
 *Not in top 25 in                                             
 the first half last                   
 year                                  
 Source: Thomson Reuters
   
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) M&A fee ranking
 Rank   Bank Name       Fees ($mln)   Fees                   
                                     (%)        
     1  Morgan Stanley         92.7      103.2  
     2  Goldman Sachs          79.6      -25.6  
     3  Credit Suisse          79.3       47.5  
     4  Macquarie              76.7        5.6  
        Group                                   
     5  UBS                    68.6       13.1  
     6  CICC                   57.9       62.3  
     7  Bank of                56.5       14.7  
        America                                 
        Merrill Lynch                           
     8  Citi                   46.6      -32.9  
     9  ICBC                   38.5       -9.2  
    10  Rothschild             32.9      132.3  
 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co
Based on Asia Pacific completed M&A deals  

 (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
