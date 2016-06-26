Asia markets seen volatile but resilient to Brexit shocks

* Impact of Brexit fallout in Asia likely to be limited

* Volatility to stay high for the time being

* Asia outperformed global markets on Friday

* European problems may mean longer-term fund shift to Asia

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - The political fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union could continue to wreak havoc in financial markets this week but Asian assets are likely to prove more resilient than others given the region's limited dependence on Europe.

Diminished expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the foreseeable future, following Friday's Brexit turmoil, might also add a tailwind to Asia's growth-oriented asset classes, which have been battered this year in part due to Fed tightening expectations.

"Asia should come through this episode with only a few scratches. The trade exposure to the UK is minimal for most Asian economies, and risks to direct bank financing from UK financial institutions appears manageable," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong said in a report.

Asian markets, the first to react to the shocks of early vote-counts that pointed to a Brexit on Friday, ultimately outperformed the rest of the world.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific fell just 3.4 percent while MSCI Japan fell 4.2 percent, compared with 4.8 percent fall in the MSCI's all country world index, which covers 46 markets around the globe. MSCI Europe dropped 8.8 percent and the MSCI UK plunged 10.8 pct.

"The UK referendum will cause massive shocks both economically and politically to the UK and other European countries. But in our view, the shocks will likely be contained in Europe," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan market research at JPMorgan Chase Bank's Tokyo Branch.

"They are not going to cause a financial crisis with the magnitude of the Lehman shock in 2008...We think the dollar/yen's fall to 99 on Friday was an excessive reaction," he added.

JPMorgan now expects the dollar to stabilise between 100-105 yen in coming months, above the 2-1/2-year low of 99.00 yen hit on Friday. Based on that assumption, the fair value of Nikkei share average should be around 15,500, above Friday's low below 15,000, Sasaki said.

To be sure, many investors remain nervous and analysts expect market volatility to remain high. A likely recession in the UK and possibly other European countries could hurt growth in Asia as well.

Only a few hours after the UK referendum results became clear, Nomura cut the growth outlook for Asia ex-Japan this year to 5.6 percent from 5.9 percent.

"This is going to cut straight into anything with a growth focus. A real estate investment trust will probably do better than a growth stock," said Mark Wills, head of State Street's Investment Solutions Group in Sydney. He notes a deterioration in investment and consumer sentiment could start in Europe spread globally.

Nomura cut its forecast for Hong Kong's economy, which has strong financial ties to the UK, to a 0.2 percent contraction from 0.8 percent growth previously.

"Once the financial, confidence and psychology channels are taken into account, our warning is to not underestimate the depth and reach of financial market contagion to Asia," Singapore-based analysts at Nomura said in a report.

Yet, concerns over Brexit could prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising rates in coming months, which would be a big comfort for Asian markets.

Indeed, U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> have completely priced out the chance of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year and are even pricing in less than a 50 percent chance of a rate hike by late 2017.

Jerome Booth, chairman of New Sparta Asset Management in London, thinks Asian markets could even benefit in the long-run as some institutional investors who are massively overweight developed markets re-assess their portfolios.

"The mess in Europe should encourage emerging market central bank reserve managers and other Asian institutional investors to move investments out of Europe and into Asia," Booth said. (Additional reporting by Nachum Kaplan and Nichola Saminather in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)