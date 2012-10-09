FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities top regional markets
October 9, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities top regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia, led by Thailand and Philippines, have emerged as the best performing stock markets in Asia so far this year as investors turn to domestic-orientated economies.

Track their performance through these charts:

Asian markets performance: r.reuters.com/zas23t

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zys23t

For an interactive chart on a poll on Asian FX forecasts:

link.reuters.com/pum46s

For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

