ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities most expensive in region
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities most expensive in region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Philippines, Malaysia and
Indonesia are the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on
price to earnings multiples, while South Korea and China are the
cheapest.
    
    Track their performance through these charts:
    
    Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t
    Asian markets valuations:  link.reuters.com/zuj53t
    For a story on Southeast Asian earnings, click:
    
    For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: 

 (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy;
Editing by Anand Basu)

