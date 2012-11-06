FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities lead gains
November 6, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities lead gains

Reuters Staff

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Philippines, Thailand and
Singapore are leading the rise in Asian markets this year as
investors focus on domestic-orientated economies, while China
and Sri Lanka are the worst performers in the region.
    
    Track their performance through these charts:
    
    Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t
    Asian markets valuations:  link.reuters.com/zuj53t
    For a story on Japan firms turning to booming Southeast
    Asia, click: 
    For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: 

 (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy;
Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
