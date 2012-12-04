FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Philippines stocks most expensive in Asia
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

ASIA GRAPHICS-Philippines stocks most expensive in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines stock market
 was set for a record close for the seventh straight
session on Tuesday as strong consumer and government spending
boosts the economy's prospects.
    However, the blistering rally has made the country's markets
the most expensive in Asia. China is the cheapest in the region
after falling more than 10 percent so far this year.
    
    Track the performance of Asian markets through these charts:
    
    Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t
    Asian markets valuations:  link.reuters.com/zuj53t
    For related stories and graphics, click:
      
    For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: 

 (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
