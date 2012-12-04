ASIA GRAPHICS-Philippines stocks most expensive in Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines stock market was set for a record close for the seventh straight session on Tuesday as strong consumer and government spending boosts the economy's prospects. However, the blistering rally has made the country's markets the most expensive in Asia. China is the cheapest in the region after falling more than 10 percent so far this year. Track the performance of Asian markets through these charts: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For related stories and graphics, click: For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)