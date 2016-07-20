Bleak outlook, rate cuts drive shaky joint rally in Asia bonds, stocks

* Asia stock, bond prices rise together on returns push, rate cuts

* Falling bond yields, not strong earnings, driving stocks rally

By Nichola Saminather

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging-market stock and bond prices have soared this year, but their gains should not be mistaken for a bullish vote of confidence in the region - quite the contrary.

Prices on 10-year government bonds in some countries have climbed to near record highs, thanks to their perceived better returns. As bond prices rose, yields have fallen to new lows.

"Ironically, these absurdly low yields are driving investors to equities in the hope of finding any returns," said David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Asia index is up 20 percent from its January trough, and set a 2016 high on July 15. The biggest gains from this year's lows have been in Thailand, India and Taiwan.

These increases belie a lacklustre growth picture in a region reliant on stubbornly weak exports, which are set to demand more rate cuts and push bond yields even lower.

"It's difficult to see a convincing rebound in global trade over the next few quarters that could fire up growth in these economies," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a research note.

Companies in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index have reported average earnings growth of just 2.1 percent a year over the past five calendar years, according to HSBC. Emerging Asia will see earnings growth of just 1.8 percent this year, analysts expect.

"To be fair, there's no growth," said Thomas Poullaouec, head of Asia Pacific strategy at State Street Global Advisors.

Even so, he said, share prices are climbing because "investors realize equity is an investment that can generate potentially better returns than bonds".

Modest valuations add to that case. Emerging Asian shares are trading at 2.89 times forward book value, versus 5.88 times for the Dow Jones industrial average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Asia remains cheap, which provides a natural buffer to the downside," said Robert Samson, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management in Singapore.

Although bond yields have sunk to record lows this year in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia, the bonds of several countries in the region are still higher than developed world counterparts. And some, like Indian and Indonesian 10-year government bonds, at over 7 percent, offer significantly more.

"In the current low rate environment, Asian fixed income continues to provide attractive investment opportunities," Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit, said in Blackrock's mid-year outlook on July 13 in Singapore. "We see opportunities in India, Indonesia, China, and Australia. We also like select local currency bond markets where yields remain attractive."

Given the shaky foundations of the dual rally and the potential for more shocks in a volatile global economy, investors may be putting themselves in a vulnerable position.

"China is always the thing that could be next," said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in London. "If you've got something else that could happen in the short-term, you could get a 10 percent correction." (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Eric Meijer)