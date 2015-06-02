FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)--Myanmar navy to check identities of 727 migrants in "safe" location-minister
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 2, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)--Myanmar navy to check identities of 727 migrants in "safe" location-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, June 2 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s navy is escorting 727 migrants stranded in the Andaman Sea to a “safe” location where it will verify their identities, the country’s information minister said on Tuesday, correcting an earlier comment that they were headed for Bangladesh waters.

“The operation is starting. They will be taken to a safe destination,” Ye Htut told Reuters by telephone.

He would not disclose that location due to “security and safety concerns”.

The migrants were found drifting on Friday in a converted fishing boat that was taking on water. Ye Htut said the navy had provided them with food and water. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.