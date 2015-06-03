FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar needs to treat Rohingya as citizens - U.S.
June 3, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar needs to treat Rohingya as citizens - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s government needs to treat minority Rohingya Muslims as citizens to solve the root cause of the migrant crisis in Southeast Asia, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Anne Richard said on Wednesday.

”Rohingyas need to be treated as citizens of Burma,“ Richard told reporters at a press briefing in Jakarta. ”They need papers to show that.

Richard said she expects Myanmar to bring a boat holding over 700 migrants to land on Wednesday. Myanmar’s navy found the boat crammed with people on Friday but has kept it offshore since then. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

