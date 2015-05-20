FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia, Indonesia seek to repatriate migrants in a year
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 20, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia, Indonesia seek to repatriate migrants in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with “resettlement and repatriation” within a year with international help.

“I urge all NGOs, of all races and religions to step forward to volunteer to help these Rohingya migrants,” Malaysian Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“Even though they are a migrant community that is trying to enter the country illegally, and breaking immigration laws, their well-being should not be ignored.” (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.