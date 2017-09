WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The White House urged Southeast Asian nations on Friday to work together to save lives of Rohingya migrants who have been adrift at sea since leaving Myanmar, according to a statement.

Deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes also expressed security concerns over China’s land reclamation in the South China Sea at a meeting with senior officials from 10 nations, the White House said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)