9 months ago
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline supported by Vietnam demand
November 11, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline supported by Vietnam demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spot demand from Vietnam and term demand for reformate
from Taiwan supported gasoline margins, traders said.
    Potential demand increase from Indonesia ahead of a refinery maintenance in March
could also support fundamentals, they added.
    Indonesia's Pertamina will shut its Balikpapan refinery for maintenance and carry out
maintenance on the single point mooring (SPM) system for its Cilacap refinery in March,
according to three sources close to the matter.    
    The 260,000 barrel per day (bpd) Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan province will
shut for 30 days, said an integrated supply chain official from Pertamina PERTM.UL,
declining to say which specific units at the plant would be affected.
    Pertamina's 348,000 bpd Cilacap refinery in southwestern central Java will operate
normally during the maintenance work, two other sources with knowledge of the matter said.
    A string of refinery issues in the United States also supported gasoline margins in
Asia, traders said.    
    
    TENDERS: 
    - Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Dec. 5 to 20. The
cargo is either to be loaded from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea or Van Phong
terminal or delivered into Nha Be in Vietnam. 
    The tender closes on Nov. 11 and is valid until Nov. 15.
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is seeking 6 cargoes of 15,000 tonnes each of
reformate for delivery into Mailiao over January to December, 2017. The tender closes on
Nov. 14 and is valid until Nov. 16.

    DEALS: Two gasoline deals reported. No naphtha deals. For further details, please see
 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change  %       Prev       RIC
                                                         Change  Close      
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                430.50    0.25    0.06     430.25  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                426.00   -1.00   -0.23     427.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                          4.50    1.25   38.46       3.25  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                 46.42    0.07    0.15      46.35  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                     0.57    0.18   46.15       0.39  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                     88.05    8.51   10.70      79.54  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                              59.15   -0.51   -0.85      59.66  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                              57.88   -0.47   -0.81      58.35  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                              55.25   -0.10   -0.18      55.35  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                            9.59    0.96   11.12       8.63  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                          
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                              
 double click the RICs below.                                               
 Brent M1                                                                                 
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                                                                     
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                                                                  
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                                                                     
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1                                                            
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2                                                            
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                                                                      
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                                                                   
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                                                                      
 Naphtha Cracks M1                                                                        
 East-West Naphtha M1                                                                     
 East-West Naphtha M2                                                                     
 NWE Naphtha M1                                                                           
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                                                                        
 NWE Naphtha M2                                                                           
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1                                                               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2                                                               
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
