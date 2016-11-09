UPDATE 1-Petronas to add Kimanis grade to oil pricing basket in January

* Petronas to add Kimanis to crude oil basket from January

By Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas will add the country's Kimanis crude into the basket of crudes it uses to set its official selling prices (OSP), according to a document sent to customers and seen by Reuters.

Petronas will add Kimanis to the basket starting from January, the document showed. It is currently made up of its three flagship grades, Labuan, Kikeh and Miri Light.

The oil firm will continue to price its crude against the dated Brent benchmark and will publish monthly OSPs by adding an alpha to the monthly average to the benchmark.

The alpha will continue to be set based on the average premium or discount of spot trades for Labuan, Miri Light, Kikeh and Kimanis. Petronas will also take into account customer feedback and price quotes for these grades that are published by price reporting agencies Argus Media, S&P Global Platts and RIM Intelligence Co.

Commercial production of Kimanis crude at the Gumusut-Kakap field began in late 2014 and production has since risen to about 160,000 barrels per day.

The higher volumes have meant greater trading liquidity for Kimanis. Around eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of the grade load each month, and are marketed by the various Kimanis stakeholders including Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips, Murphy Oil Co, Pertamina and Petroleum Brunei.

"The addition (to the basket) is good as Kimanis is a more well-traded MCO (Malaysian crude oil) and can better reflect the actual market level," a Singapore-based trader said.

While the quality of Kimanis is largely similar to Petronas' other three flagship crude grades, it tends to trade at a slight discount because of high port charges at the Kimanis terminal and the higher supply of the grade available each month, traders said.

Petronas set the November alpha for the current basket at $4.15 per barrel, unchanged from the previous month, the company said on Wednesday.

Petronas will also raise the fixed differentials, known as betas, for its Tapis Blend and Bintulu crude grades to a discount of $1.60 per barrel, up by 60 cents and 90 cents per barrel respectively, starting from January.

The oil firm kept the betas for its Dulang and Cendor crude grades unchanged at a discount of 40 cents and a premium of 35 cents per barrel respectively.

The higher Tapis beta could raise the prices of crudes from Brunei as these grades are linked to Tapis values, said three traders who participate in the regional crude market.