Mubadala's Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start production in June -CEO
May 19, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Mubadala's Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start production in June -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Abu-Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum said its 10,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Nong Yao oil field in Thailand will start production in June, bringing its total oil output in the country close to 40,000 bpd, up 33 percent from current levels.

“Within a month hopefully or so we will bring a third field called Nong Yao,” the company’s chief executive, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, told an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“So we are very active in Thailand and looking forward to expand our footprint in that country.”

Earlier, Mubadala, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala Development Co, had said production at the Nong Yao field would start by the middle of 2015, without specifying which month.

Mubadala is currently producing almost 30,000 bpd of oil from the Manora and Jasmine fields in Thailand, the CEO said at the conference. Output from Manora peaked at 15,000 bpd between late 2014 and early 2015, he added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
