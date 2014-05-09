FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan telecoms firm to select merger partner with up to $478 mln share sale
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 9, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan telecoms firm to select merger partner with up to $478 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 9 (Reuters) - Taiwanese mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom said on Friday it will decide on a merger partner by the end of this month, selling shares worth up to T$14.4 billion ($478 million) via a private placement to one of two suitors.

Asia Pacific Telecom has received approaches from Foxconn Technology Group, which makes iPhones and iPads, and Ting Hsin International Group, parent of Chinese noodle maker Tingyi Holding.

Both bidders, keen to tap into Taiwan’s developing 4G telecoms network, held meetings with the telecoms operator’s board earlier today.

Under the private placement plan, Asia Pacific Telecom plans to sell up to 826.4 million shares at T$17.44 per share. On Friday, the shares closed down 4.2 percent at T$17.15. ($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars)

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
