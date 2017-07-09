(Repeats story from July 7 for wider readership with no change
* Japan, S Korea average refinery runs above 90 pct
* Solid demand may prompt runs to stay high for extended
period
* Demand growth may outpace added capacities over 2017-2019
- BMI
SINGAPORE, July 7 South Korean and Japanese
refiners are running their plants at near-maximum capacity to
cash in on profit margins that are at five-month highs, industry
sources told Reuters on Friday.
Singapore overall refining margins to Dubai crude
DUB-SIN-REF rose to $7.34 per barrel on July 6, the highest
since Feb. 16, amid weaker crude prices and strong demand for
oil product such as fuel oil, gasoil and jet fuel.
Japanese refineries were mainly running at above 90 percent
of their capacity from January to May this year compared with
below 90 percent for the same period last year, according to
data from the Petroleum Association of Japan.
South Korean refineries had an even higher throughput of
99.1 percent for the January to May period compared with last
year's 96.6 percent, data from Korea National Oil Corp showed.
"(Margins) were strong because of tight regional
inventories, and this shows how solid demand is," said a source
from a South Korean refinery who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
"There is little reason to trim down the run rates," the
source added.
Asia's refinery run rates are expected to increase further
in the second half, said Peter Lee, an oil and gas analyst at
BMI Research, adding that the pace of incremental fuel demand
growth will outstrip refining capacity additions over 2017-2019.
"This will be positive for runs, before the market flips
into a refining overcapacity from 2020," he said.
Strong margins were seen across three key refined products,
fuel oil, jet fuel and diesel which make up about 40 to 70
percent of a refinery's output.
"Fuel oil is often treated like a by-product but recently it
became the same price or higher than Dubai crude, which means
there is no reason to keep run rates low unless you have a
planned maintenance," said a trader with a Japanese refinery who
declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak with
media.
The cost of Dubai crude, the Middle East oil benchmark
DUB-1M-A for Asia refiners that typically process Middle East
grades, has dropped 11 percent to $47.11 per barrel since May
25, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) said it would extend output cuts.
"(The strength in margins) relies on (product) demand
remaining strong and refinery maintenance, both planned and
unplanned, remaining elevated. If either disappoint then margins
are ripe for a correction," said Virendra Chauhan, analyst at
Energy Aspects.
