Asia Resource Minerals shareholders reject bid to change board
#Basic Materials
February 4, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals shareholders reject bid to change board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc said resolutions proposed by its top shareholder, Indonesian businessman Samin Tan, to replace board directors were rejected at a board meeting held on Wednesday.

Tan is trying to regain control of the struggling company by seeking to appoint directors to the board that support him and had through his investment vehicle, Borneo, in December proposed a vote to replace most directors.

Asia Resource, formerly known as Bumi Plc, also said it had named Wallace King as chairman with immediate effect, following Bob Kamandanu’s departure last month. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
