Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals names Sambodo as new CEO
June 12, 2014

Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals names Sambodo as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) has appointed Amir Sambodo as its new chief executive, in a bid to keep the top job within the country.

ARMS, previously known as Bumi, is going through an overhaul as it tries to improve performance after its shares plunged since its London listing in 2010, hit by shareholder infighting and weaker coal prices.

“After careful consideration, the board feels it is appropriate that the role of the company’s chief executive should be based in Indonesia,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sambodo, currently an independent non-executive director of ARMS, will take over from Nick von Schirnding on June 28. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
