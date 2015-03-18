FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Resource Minerals, bondholders agree to restructure debt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 18, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals, bondholders agree to restructure debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc said it had reached an agreement with some bondholders, including a trust of shareholder Nathaniel Rothschild, to restructure notes due in 2015 and 2017.

The miner, which has been struggling with executive battles and tumbling coal prices, said it would now exchange the principal amounts of the 2015 notes and 2017 notes for new notes maturing in July 2019 and December 2020 respectively.

The Indonesia-focused miner said in February that it would talk to bondholders to extend the maturity of both $450 million notes due July 2015 and $500 million notes due July 2017.

Shares in ARMS were down 1.5 percent at 15.7 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.