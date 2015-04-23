FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Resource Minerals raises 68 mln stg via open offer
#Basic Materials
April 23, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals raises 68 mln stg via open offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc said it raised about 67.8 million pounds through an open offer of shares as part of its efforts to recapitalise itself.

Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), previously known as Bumi, said only 14 percent of the shares on offer were taken up, and that Nat Rothschild-controlled trust NR Holdings would buy the rest.

NR Holdings and Russian coal producer SUEK Plc said on Monday they were considering making a cash offer for ARMS, less than a week after Asia Coal Ventures (ACE) said it was mulling a 210 million pound ($314.33 million) bid for the company.

The potential bid from ACE, a vehicle funded by Indonesia’s Sinarmas Group, risks scuppering a long-awaited restructuring of ARMS backed by Rothschild, who co-founded the company with Indonesia’s prominent Bakrie family in 2010.

The company, which has been struggling with boardroom battles and tumbling coal prices, has renegotiated debt and issued shares in order to turn its fortunes around.

Asia Resource Minerals said on Tuesday that it adjourned its general meeting related to the open offer as a result of the potential takeover bids. ($1 = 0.6681 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

