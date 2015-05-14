FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Resource Minerals postpones vote on recapitalisation
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals postpones vote on recapitalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc said it postponed a shareholder vote on its recapitalisation plan to no later than the end of July.

Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), parent of Indonesian miner Berau Coal Energy, is at the centre of a takeover battle between financier Nathaniel Rothschild and Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE), a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas.

The meeting to vote on Asia Resource’s $100 million recapitalisation plan proposed by Rothschild’s trust, NR Holdings, was adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday, effectively blocking ACE’s bid.

ACE’s offer, which values the company at 98.8 million pounds ($156.0 million), is conditional on ARMS shareholders voting against Rothschild’s proposal. ($1 = 0.63 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.