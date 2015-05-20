FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NR Holdings, SUEK won't make offer for Asia Resource Minerals
May 20, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

NR Holdings, SUEK won't make offer for Asia Resource Minerals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - NR Holdings Ltd and Russian coal producer SUEK Plc said they would not make an offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc.

The statement from NR Holdings, a trust controlled by British financier Nathaniel Rothschild, comes a week after the indefinite adjournment of a general meeting of Asia Resource shareholders to vote on a $100 million recapitalisation plan proposed by NR Holdings.

The adjournment effectively blocked a rival bid for the company by Asia Coal Energy Ventures, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

