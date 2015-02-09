Asia Resource to raise $100 mln via share issue at premium

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc said it would raise $100 million through a share issue at 25 pence each, a 79 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

A trust of Nat Rothschild, its second-largest shareholder, would underwrite the offering, said the Indonesia-focused company, which has been struggling with executive battles and tumbling coal prices.

The company also said it would talk to its bondholders to extend the maturity of both $450 million notes due July 2015 and $500 million notes due July 2017. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)