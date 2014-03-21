FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Resource Minerals says Bakries complete payment to seal split
March 21, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals says Bakries complete payment to seal split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Friday its co-founding Bakrie family has paid the sum necessary to complete a $501 million split from ARMS, a deal which it hopes will end shareholder battles.

“All Bakrie Group funding required to complete the separation transaction is now in holding accounts at the escrow bank,” ARMS said in a statement.

The company said everything is now in place to complete the separation by Mar. 25.

Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and falling coal prices in the last few years.

To revive the company, shareholders voted to split with the influential Indonesian Bakrie family that founded the business in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild, aiming to bring promising Indonesian coal assets to London investors. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
