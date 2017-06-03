FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis presses China on North Korea, South China Sea
June 3, 2017 / 1:24 AM / 3 months ago

Mattis presses China on North Korea, South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis said on Saturday that the United States was encouraged by China's efforts to restrain North Korea but that Washington would not accept Beijing's militarisation of islands in the South China Sea.

Mattis made the comments during the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

He said the threat from North Korea was "clear and present" and that Pyongyang had increased its pace of pursuing nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

