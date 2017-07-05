(Correcting to update the graphic link on Asia Pacific
valuations)
By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
July 5 Foreign investors are reassessing their
positions in Asian equities, given rising global yields and the
modest earnings outlook for Asian companies for the rest of the
year.
June data taken from seven Asian exchanges including India,
Indonesia and Thailand showed foreign investment for the month
totalled $2.9 billion, the lowest in five months, and down 40
percent compared to flows in May.
The slowing foreign investment raises questions about the
sustainability of the strong gains in Asian stock markets in the
first half of the year, analysts said. The MSCI Asia Pacific
index rose 18.3 percent in the first half - the
biggest rise in any first half since 2009
"The story of higher yields in developed economies led by
the U.S is beginning to bear down on investors," said Vishnu
Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in
Singapore. "Now, they have to make very conscious decisions
about where their marginal investments are headed through."
Comments last week by European Central bank President Mario
Draghi fueled market expectations that the ECB will announce a
reduction of stimulus in September, while rising U.S. inflation
data strengthened the case for the Fed to keep raising rates.
Strong upward earnings revisions bolstered Asian stocks in
the first half of the year, but recently the optimism has
started to fade.
According to StarMine data, analysts have slashed their
earnings estimates for 2017 by 0.5 percent in the last two
months.
"Cyclical sectors that have benefited from previously strong
commodity prices and strong fiscal/monetary easing in China are
likely to see slower earnings momentum as the positive impulse
fades," a Goldman Sachs report said.
Energy sector companies' earnings for the current year have
been slashed by 6.9 percent in the last two months, and those
for consumer cyclicals have been cut by 2 percent, according to
StarMine data.
Analysts also said inflation in the region has bottomed out
and foreign investors would be cautious about their real
returns.
"The trend of inflation bottoming and hitting higher in
most Asian economies further breaks the question of how
investors are assessing their real returns from the region,"
Varathan said.
Goldman, which expects the MSCI Asia-ex-Japan stock index
to decline 1 percent during the third quarter, said global
mutual fund positioning on Asian equities has also become light.
Recent data from Lipper showed global mutual funds have net
sold about $4 billion of Asian equities in May.
(Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Vidya
Ranganathan and Richard Borsuk)