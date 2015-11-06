FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics-South East Asia keeps Asia stocks in red this year
November 6, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Graphics-South East Asia keeps Asia stocks in red this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia lags the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, also with negative returns. Vietnam and Japan topped the list. Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/jeg95w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/keg95w)

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/meg95w)

Context

The Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Index is down 1.43 percent so far this year as of Thursday’s close. (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
