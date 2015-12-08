Asia Graphics-Japan leads Asia Pacific on price performance

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year. China was the only other country in the region that recorded a positive price performance in U.S. dollar terms. Indonesia was the worst performer.

Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/1IzUu0l)

Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/1IzUJbG)

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/1IzU5ez) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)