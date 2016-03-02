FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics-China lags Asia-Pacific stocks on price performance
March 2, 2016

Asia Graphics-China lags Asia-Pacific stocks on price performance

March 2 (Reuters) - China lags the Asia Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and India.

Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan were the countries in the region that recorded positive price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year. Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/1TQLHdo) Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/1TQLgja) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/1QqnTsk) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

