REFILE-Asia Graphics-Southeast Asian nations lead Asia-Pacific in price performance
April 4, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Asia Graphics-Southeast Asian nations lead Asia-Pacific in price performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “been” in first paragraph)

April 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia have led the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, while China has been the worst performer.

The South East Asian nations were major gainers as receding worries of near-term U.S. interest rate hikes continued to buoy investor appetite for risk assets. Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/1XaOON6) Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/1XaPm5u) Asian markets - Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/1XaPsKu) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
