Nov 3 (Reuters) - India and Philippines emerged as the most expensive stocks in Asia-Pacific based on the price to estimated earnings for the current year, while South Korea and Hong Kong are the cheapest. Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/2f0tZaf Asian markets performance: reut.rs/2f0Alq6 Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: reut.rs/2f0yYb9 (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)