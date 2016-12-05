Asia Graphics-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia-Pacific

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks emerged as the most expensive in Asia-Pacific followed by India based on price to current year's earnings estimates. South Korea and Hong kong are the cheapest in the region.

Context:

Nikkei closed at a 1-year high last week on the OPEC deal to cut production and a weaker yen