FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Asia Graphics-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia-Pacific
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 6:55 AM / in 9 months

Asia Graphics-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia-Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks emerged as the most expensive in Asia-Pacific followed by India based on price to current year's earnings estimates. South Korea and Hong kong are the cheapest in the region.

Asian markets performance: reut.rs/2gSnDrP Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/2gSm25E Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: reut.rs/2fYpdMb

Context:

Nikkei closed at a 1-year high last week on the OPEC deal to cut production and a weaker yen

Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.