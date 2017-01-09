Asia Graphics-Indian stocks set to see highest earnings growth in 2017

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian stocks are expected to see the highest earnings growth of about 20 percent in the next four quarters, followed by Indonesia and South Korea, estimates data sourced from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore lag on the earnings growth in the region and form the bottom list.

Asian earnings estimates: reut.rs/2jtd4jO

Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/2jt7Kwu

Context:

India on Friday predicted robust economic growth in the fiscal year that ends in March, but without fully accounting for the disruption caused by recent decision to abolish high-value old currency bills.

S.Korea Dec exports rise on semiconductors, machinery amid nascent recovery

