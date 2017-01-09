FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Asia Graphics-Indian stocks set to see highest earnings growth in 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 7 months ago

Asia Graphics-Indian stocks set to see highest earnings growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian stocks are expected to see the highest earnings growth of about 20 percent in the next four quarters, followed by Indonesia and South Korea, estimates data sourced from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore lag on the earnings growth in the region and form the bottom list.

Asian earnings estimates: reut.rs/2jtd4jO

Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/2jt7Kwu

Context:

India on Friday predicted robust economic growth in the fiscal year that ends in March, but without fully accounting for the disruption caused by recent decision to abolish high-value old currency bills.

S.Korea Dec exports rise on semiconductors, machinery amid nascent recovery

Singapore's Q4 GDP growth surprises as manufacturing rebounds (Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.