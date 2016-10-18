FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's Hainan shuts down as typhoon hits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 18, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

China's Hainan shuts down as typhoon hits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Typhoon Sarika lashed China's Hainan province on Tuesday, with torrential rain and winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) forcing authorities on the southern island to shut schools and halt transport services.

Rail services were suspended on Monday and 250 flights were cancelled at the provincial capital Haikou's international airport, state news agency Xinhua said.

The provincial meteorological bureau expects losses from the typhoon to be "grave" as the storm was expected to be "the most powerful and destructive to land in Hainan in a decade", Xinhua said.

More than 13,700 residents in low-lying areas or unsafe houses have been evacuated, the news agency said.

Schools were shut in eight counties and tourist sites were closed to the public, it said.

Typhoons are common at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross warm Pacific waters and bringing fierce winds and rain when they reach land. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.