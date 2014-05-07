FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Asiacell 2013 profit falls 12.2 pct
May 7, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq's Asiacell 2013 profit falls 12.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Asiacell, Iraq’s second-biggest mobile operator by subscribers, posted a 12.2 percent drop in annual net profit on Wednesday.

The company, a unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 581 billion dinars ($498.62 million) in 2013, down from 662 billion dinars a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement.

Asiacell said its 2013 profit was impacted “by non-recurring items - mainly related to tax in previous years - which totalled 74 billion dinars”. ($1 = 1165.2250 Iraqi Dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Praveen Menon)

