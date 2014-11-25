MOVES-Ahmed Tabaqchali joins AFC as chief investment officer

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia Frontier Capital Ltd appointed Ahmed Tabaqchali as chief investment officer of the fund’s Iraq investments.

Tabaqchali currently serves as a board member of the Credit Bank of Iraq. He was formerly executive director of NBK Capital, the investment banking arm of the National Bank of Kuwait, where he headed its brokerage arm.

Tabaqchali joins AFC with over 22 years of experience in the U.S., and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.