CITIC, Temasek group offers $900 mln for US-listed Asiainfo-sources
May 13, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

CITIC, Temasek group offers $900 mln for US-listed Asiainfo-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising China’s CITIC Capital and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is set to buy U.S.-listed Asiainfo-Linkage Inc for about $900 million, people familiar with matter told Reuters on Monday.

An announcement is expected in the next few hours, the people said, putting an end to a 16-month process that started with CITIC Capital making its first offer to buy the China-based software and IT company.

The final offer is expected to be $12 per share, 2.8 percent above Asiainfo’s last traded price of $11.68 on Friday.

The price would be the same as CITIC Capital’s initial bid in January 2012.

Citic Capital and Asiainfo-Linkage did not respond to phone calls after business hours requesting comment on the takeover bid.

