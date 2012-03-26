FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AsiaInfo scouts for more buyout offers
March 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

AsiaInfo scouts for more buyout offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - China-based telecom software maker AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, evaluating an offer from a CITIC Capital unit to take it private, said it will solicit similar proposals from others.

AsiaInfo received an offer from Power Joy (Cayman) Ltd, a unit of CITIC Capital, in January to acquire all of its outstanding shares. Financial details of the offer were not disclosed.

The company had formed a special committee of board to consider the offer and appointed Goldman Sachs as a special adviser.

Global private equity firms, including KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are lining up potential bids for AsiaInfo-Linkage, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February. A deal could be worth more than $1 billion.

