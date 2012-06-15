FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Silverlake, TPG, Primavera line up on AsiaInfo-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Global private equity funds including Silverlake and TPG Capital, and Asian fund Primavera Capital are among firms that have indicated interest in U.S.-listed AsiaInfo Linkage Inc, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion.

AsiaInfo received an offer from China’s CITIC Capital in January, financial details of which were not disclosed, and subsequently appointed Goldman Sachs as a special adviser.

AsiaInfo said in March it would scout for more buyout offers.

The auction has now attracted other bidders, with bids due around the end of June, said the sources, who could not be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

AsiaInfo, Silverlake, TPG Capital and Primavera could not be reached for immediate comment.

