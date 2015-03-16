BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says received petitions for insolvency from DEG, PROPARCO

March 16 (Reuters) - Asian Bamboo AG
* Asian Bamboo says has received petitions for insolvency proceedings from DEG and PROPARCO
* Says DEG and PROPARCO filed petitions for insolvency proceedings in respect of Asian Bamboo with Hamburg court
* Asian Bamboo says petitions relate to termination of loan agreements with DEG and PROPARCO and claims for repayment of $16,407,816.34 and EUR 13,951,043.33
* Asian Bamboo says has instructed its legal advisers to examine all legal aspects of this issue
* Says has sufficient funds and credit-facilities to repay outstanding receivables including amount claimed by DEG and PROPARCO