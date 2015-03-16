FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says received petitions for insolvency from DEG, PROPARCO
#Bankruptcy News
March 16, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says received petitions for insolvency from DEG, PROPARCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Asian Bamboo AG

* Asian Bamboo says has received petitions for insolvency proceedings from DEG and PROPARCO

* Says DEG and PROPARCO filed petitions for insolvency proceedings in respect of Asian Bamboo with Hamburg court

* Asian Bamboo says petitions relate to termination of loan agreements with DEG and PROPARCO and claims for repayment of $16,407,816.34 and EUR 13,951,043.33

* Asian Bamboo says has instructed its legal advisers to examine all legal aspects of this issue

* Says has sufficient funds and credit-facilities to repay outstanding receivables including amount claimed by DEG and PROPARCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
