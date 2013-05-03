FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asian nations say global liquidity may lead to asset bubbles
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Asian nations say global liquidity may lead to asset bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GREATER NOIDA, India, May 3 (Reuters) - A global liquidity infusion risks leading to asset bubbles, China, Japan, South Korea along with a host of Southeast Asian nations said on Friday.

Many emerging nations are cautious about easier monetary policy in advanced economies, including Japan, fearing it may result in disruptive bubbles and currency appreciation, and make their exports less competitive.

The ASEAN group of nations, plus China, Japan and South Korea are strongly committed to enhancing efforts to respond to risk from global monetary easing, they said in a joint statement at the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in India. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.