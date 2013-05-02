FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan cable firm's Singapore IPO aims to raise $1.1 bln
May 2, 2013 / 7:13 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan cable firm's Singapore IPO aims to raise $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Asian Pay Television Trust, a Taiwanese cable TV operator backed by funds linked to Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd, plans to raise up to S$1.38 billion ($1.12 billion) by listing a business trust in Singapore, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on Thursday.

The trust is offering 942.6 million units at a maximum price of S$1.00 unit, while cornerstone investors such as Eastspring Investments, Lion Global Investors Ltd, Neuberger Berman LLC and George Soros’ Quantum Partners have agreed to buy 451.07 million units.

Macquarie and JPMorgan are the joint issue managers for the offer.

($1 = 1.2333 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill

