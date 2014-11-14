FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to halt San Francisco route for 45 days
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to halt San Francisco route for 45 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s transport ministry has decided to suspend Asiana Airlines Inc’s Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days in relation to a plane crash at its destination in 2013, the ministry said on Friday.

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed at San Francisco International Airport in July last year, killing three passengers and injuring more than 180.

Asiana, which flies the route once a day with a 295-seat Boeing 777, is expected to lose about 15 billion won ($13.64 million) in revenue as a result of the suspension, Korean wire service Yonhap reported without citing a source. ($1 = 1,099.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.