U.S. investigators propose review of flight controls after Asiana crash
June 24, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. investigators propose review of flight controls after Asiana crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators on Tuesday said automated flight controls and warning systems on Boeing Co’s 777 jetliner might have done a better job helping Asiana Airlines pilots possibly avoid a crash in San Francisco last July that killed three people and injured more than 180.

The National Transportation Safety Board staff set out 30 findings following their 11-month investigation into the crash, which are used as the basis for recommendations. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Annika McGinnis in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

