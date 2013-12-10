FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weather postpones U.S. hearing on Asiana Airlines crash
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Weather postpones U.S. hearing on Asiana Airlines crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec 10 (Reuters) - An impending snowstorm has prompted U.S. safety investigators to postpone on Tuesday a hearing about the cause of an Asiana Airlines Inc jetliner crash last July.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a broader temporary closure of government agencies made it impossible to hold the hearing, which will examine, among other issues, whether an over-reliance on autopilot systems in modern aircraft has degraded human flying skills, increasing the risk of accidents.

An NTSB spokeswoman said the agency was aiming to reschedule the hearing for later in the week, and would release further details on the hearing plans later Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.